Springfield City Council gets update on Grant Avenue Project Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council members got an update today on the Grant Avenue Project.

The Grant Avenue Parkway Project, which would stretch from Bass Pro to downtown Springfield, is a collaboration between several city departments, along with consultant team Crawford, Murphy and Tilly as well as community planners Houseal Lavigne.

Another big part is community input.

“This framework represents feedback we’ve received from the initial public engagement,” said Randall Whitman, Springfield’s Principal Engineer. “Events that we’ve participated in as well as what we’ve heard as a community as a whole about neighborhood redevelopment, a desire for neighborhood commercial that’s walkable and a wider range of housing types.”

The project would revitalize the Grant Avenue corridor, and could include such things as greenways, roundabouts, raised crosswalks and more, and it’s being presented as a design and build project.

“That’s very different from design, bid, build where you have a competitive bid environment where the low coast wins,” said Steve Prange with Crawfor, Murphy & Tilly. “This is a situation where the best project and the most scope wins the day.”

Which means the winning contract would cost $13.3 million, no matter which company wins the bid. And the total cost of the project, $26.2 million, will remain fixed.

It’s one of three parts of making the Grant Avenue Parkway a reality.

“We’re working on the road,” began Tim Rosenbury, Springfield’s Director of Quality of Place Initiatives. “We’re working on the planning on either side of the road, but then the third leg is packaging the economic development tools to get this done.”

“We’re just pleased to be able to be in a position to make this a reality and coming out of a very very difficult year which we just finished,” added Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “And the timing could not be better.”

The next community meeting on the project is on February 9.

