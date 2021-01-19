Springfield’s Fed Med reports another death related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced the death of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

Andre Vasquez, 76, of Utah, died on January 14 at a Springfield hospital. Vazquez suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A judge sentenced Vasquez to 41 years behind bars for the armed robbery of a credit union.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.