Springfield’s Fed Med reports another death related to COVID-19

Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced the death of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

Andre Vasquez, 76, of Utah, died on January 14 at a Springfield hospital. Vazquez suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A judge sentenced Vasquez to 41 years behind bars for the armed robbery of a credit union.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

