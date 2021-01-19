Two charged in Bergman, Ark. death investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Two people have been arrested and charged in a death investigation over the weekend in Bergman, Arkansas.

Mark Payton Jr., 28, and Lauren Cofield, 23, are charged with first-degree murder and other criminal charges in the investigation.

Police say a body was discovered in a church parking lot Saturday night. The victim, identified as Justin Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a vehicle spotted in the area was later stopped by police, leading to the arrests of Payton and Cofield. Police say a weapon was also recovered from the vehicle.

Payton’s bond is set at $500,000, while Smith’s bond is set at $250,000. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.