Advertisement

Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.

(KWTX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two men were killed, and another man is in serious condition after a crash Monday night.

Troopers say the driver of the car ran off highway TT just before 8:30 p.m. The car hit several trees. The driver and the two passengers were thrown from the car.

Logan Flanagan, 20, and Calen Hankins, 21, both of Republic were killed. James Flangan, 22, also of Republic is in a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Jim D. Morris, a well-known business leader and philanthropist in Springfield, has died at the...
Jim Morris, well-known Springfield businessman and founder of Morris Oil Company, dies at 86

Latest News

KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
KY3 News says goodbye to Ethan & Sara Forhetz
St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the...
Kyrou’s goal lifts Blues to comeback win over Sharks
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody