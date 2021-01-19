Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two men were killed, and another man is in serious condition after a crash Monday night.

Troopers say the driver of the car ran off highway TT just before 8:30 p.m. The car hit several trees. The driver and the two passengers were thrown from the car.

Logan Flanagan, 20, and Calen Hankins, 21, both of Republic were killed. James Flangan, 22, also of Republic is in a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

