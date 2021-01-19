Advertisement

White House releases Trump’s farewell address

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - In his farewell address, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.

The White House released the video address Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In the video, Trump said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

Trump also addressed the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

He said that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump also trumpeted what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

He said: “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks

Latest News

President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump farewell video
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,350+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of...
Sales of US Constitution topped 1 million during Trump years
President-elect Joe Biden travels to Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump works during...
Biden to DC as Trump plans pardons