Aluminum framing company announces its closing 2 Springfield facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks aluminum framing company tells KY3 News it will close two its two Springfield facilities.

Representatives with Apogee Enterprises say the company will close the EFCO plants in Springfield by the end of February. One is located on Kearney Street. The other is located on Alliance Avenue. The company says it’s part of an “on-going effort to integrate and consolidate their overall business”.

75 workers will lose their jobs.

Apogee says it will keep the EFCO facility in Monett open. It offered many of the Springfield employees jobs.

Below is a statement from Apogee Enterprises:

Apogee Enterprises, the parent company of EFCO, has made the decision to close the EFCO facilities in Springfield, Missouri. This is a part of an on-going effort to integrate and consolidate Apogee’s overall business. Our company is maintaining a strong presence in Missouri, with our EFCO facility in Monett. We expect the Springfield facilities will close by the end of February 2021. Those facilities employ approximately 75 people. The majority of those people are being offered comparable positions at our Monett facility.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.