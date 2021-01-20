Advertisement

Another Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to...
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators in Little Rock, Ark. At least 187 state legislators nationwide have tested positive for the virus and four have died since the pandemic began, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press. Twelve Arkansas lawmakers have tested positive for the virus over the past month, the second largest known outbreak in a state legislature. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the third to be infected since lawmakers convened this year’s session last week.

Rep. Lanny Fite said he has not had any symptoms and has been isolating at his home in Benton. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported Fite tested positive.

Fite said he hasn’t been the Capitol since Jan. 13 and has been quarantining since Rep. Milton Nicks tested positive. Fite sits next to Nicks in the House chamber.

At least 24 Arkansas lawmakers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Arkansas has had the second largest outbreak among state legislators, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press.

The House and Senate convened last week with safety measures intended to prevent the virus’ spread including limits on seating, plastic barriers in both chambers and rules allowing remote voting. Both chambers have also passed rules requiring lawmakers, staff and visitors to wear masks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigators identify body found near I-44 in Strafford, Mo.; arrest made Tuesday afternoon
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 deaths, including healthy man in his 40s
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
Live, Life, Well: Dealing with COVID depression
Springfield, Mo. psychologist looks at when to get help for COVID-19 depression
Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy