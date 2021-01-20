Advertisement

Arkansas Senate OKs ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill, sends to House

Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, right, speaks to the Senate at the Arkansas Capitol in Little...
Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, right, speaks to the Senate at the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 about his proposal to ease restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense. The Senate approved Ballinger's measure, sending it to the state House. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday passed legislation easing restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense, sending the measure to the House.

The majority Republican Senate voted 27-7 for the measure that would remove would the state’s duty to retreat. The bill now heads to to the majority-Republican House.

A similar measure failed before a Senate panel two years ago, but has moved more easily through the Legislature after groups that opposed it have said they’re neutral to the latest version. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the legislation.

At least 25 states have laws stating that there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force against an attacker, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Ohio’s GOP governor earlier this month signed legislation removing that state’s duty to retreat.

“I believe most citizens don’t want to kill somebody else and they want to de-escalate,” Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, the sponsor of Arkansas’ legislation, said. “I believe that this bill won’t change that.”

Opponents of the proposal said the measure isn’t necessary, noting that the state’s law already allows someone to use deadly force without retreating in certain circumstances, and questioned the need to take it up in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

One lawmaker invoked Trayvon Martin, the Black 17-year-old shot and killed in Florida in 2012 by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer. Zimmerman ultimately didn’t use that state’s stand-your-ground law as defense, though the case sparked national debate about such measures. Zimmerman was later acquitted of charges related to the shooting.

“This state does not need this bill,” said Democratic Sen. Linda Chesterfield, who is Black. “Nobody has been killed because they had to think twice before they killed somebody. So I ask you think twice...before you allow that to become easier.”

The measure passed on mostly party lines. The only Republican to vote against the measure was Sen. Jim Hendren. Hendren, a nephew of the governor, is a sponsor of hate crimes legislation that has faced resistance in the Legislature and is also considering a run for governor. Only one Democrat, Sen. Larry Teague, voted for the measure.

Ballinger said the earliest he would likely bring the bill before the House Judiciary Committee is next week. He said he was confident the bill could get out of the committee, where Republicans narrowly hold the majority.

Hutchinson has previously expressed reservations about changing the state’s self-defense law. In a statement Tuesday, he said he’ll continue following debate over the measure in the House but didn’t say whether he supports it.

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ademillo

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigators identify body found near I-44 in Strafford, Mo.; arrest made Tuesday afternoon
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.

Latest News

Live, Life, Well: Dealing with COVID depression
Springfield, Mo. psycologist looks at when to get help for COVID depression
prowler
People in 2 Springfield neighborhoods say thieves are running rampant
Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court
Missouri law raising adult age for crimes to 18 not used
Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon, left, celebrates with Javon Pickett after he came off the court...
Tilmon leads efficient No. 19 Missouri past South Carolina