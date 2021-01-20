Advertisement

Arkansas Senate panel approves home delivery of alcohol

(GRAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Senate panel on Tuesday advanced legislation allowing home delivery of alcohol by liquor stores, a measure that would make permanent something that’s been temporarily allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee approved the bill, which would allow deliveries by retail liquor permit holders. The deliveries would not be allowed outside the county where the permit holder is located.

Arkansas allowed home delivery of alcohol by liquor stores in March when it imposed restrictions on bars and restaurants because of the coronavirus. Under the measure now heading to the full Senate, the deliveries could only be made by the permit-holder and not a third-party delivery system.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigators identify body found near I-44 in Strafford, Mo.; arrest made Tuesday afternoon
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.

Latest News

$42 million CoxHealth hospital in Monett replaces the old facility built in 1953 and offers...
A look inside new Cox hospital in Monett opening Friday
Police investigate man's death in Nixa, Mo.
Man originally suspected in Nixa, Mo. deadly shooting let go, investigation ongoing
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks
Mild weather is in store for the Ozarks the next two days.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Weather Next Two Days
Taney County Ambulance District reports increase in calls after lull during start of the...
Taney County Ambulance District reports increase in calls after lull during start of the Covid-19 pandemic