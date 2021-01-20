City of Highlandville, Mo. issues boil water advisory

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Highlandville, Mo. issued a boil water advisory.

The public works superintendent reports two main water line breaks. The breaks resulted in low pressure.

Crews took samples Wednesday morning. The city will notify when the order is lifted.

