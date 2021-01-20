CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Max Ulises Romero, 29-years-old (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want the public’s help finding a fugitive. Max Ulises Romero is charged with DWI in Greene County. Police describe the 29-year-old as an aggravated offender. Romero is also charged with assault.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps officers arrest him. Romero is 5′10″ and weighs about 195 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes. Detectives say Romero is also a suspect in cases of theft, and domestic violence in Greene County.

If you see this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.