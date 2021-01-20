Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Max Ulises Romero is charged with assault and has a history of DWI.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Max Ulises Romero, 29-years-old
Max Ulises Romero, 29-years-old(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want the public’s help finding a fugitive. Max Ulises Romero is charged with DWI in Greene County. Police describe the 29-year-old as an aggravated offender. Romero is also charged with assault.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps officers arrest him. Romero is 5′10″ and weighs about 195 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes. Detectives say Romero is also a suspect in cases of theft, and domestic violence in Greene County.

If you see this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
