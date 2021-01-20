Advertisement

Driver dies in crash involving school bus in Green Forest, Ark.; six students hospitalized

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - A driver died after crashing his vehicle into a school bus near Green Forest Wednesday morning.

School leaders tell KY3 News six students on board the bus were transported to a hospital in Berryville. Ten others on the bus did not suffer injuries.

Officers responded to the crash three miles east of the city. Investigators say the driver’s car rear-ended the school bus. The driver’s name has not been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

