Facebook has removed thousands of accounts linked to QAnon since August

Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.
Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts linked to the QAnon movement.

The social media giant initially announced it would crack down on QAnon last summer.

The platform has come under increased scrutiny after the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. QAnon and other movements were involved in that insurrection.

Facebook said it has removed more than 18,000 profiles, 10,500 groups and 3,000 pages since August 2020 for violating its policies.

The company said it’s also removed more than 27,000 accounts from the Facebook-owned platform Instagram.

The QAnon movement started as a bizarre conspiracy theory that claimed politicians and celebrities work with international governments to engage in child sex abuse.

