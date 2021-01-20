Former MSU students reflect on their time at the 2016 Inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University’s Chorale took to a big stage this day back in 2016 when they performed at the Inauguration.

All part of the transition of power from then-President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump.

“It was crazy because it was so many people that I had watched on TV my entire life,” Marli Griffith who was a freshman at the time says. “It was like the Clintons are over there, the Obamas are over there and there’s Bernie Sanders.”

But nothing could distract the students from what they traveled to Washington to do.

“Our job in that performance was to try to do as much as we can to unite a country that was incredibly divided,” Troy Robertson, one of the performers remembers.

And their song titled “now we belong,” asked for change.

“The piece that we sang was really about hope and peace and unity,” Griffith says.

Something they hope American citizens don’t take for granted.

“We were here to celebrate the peaceful transition of power that we have in a ceremony we are blessed to be able to have in this country” Griffith adds.

And witnessing that first hand is something they will never forget.

“It could be considered quote un-quote boring because there’s a lot of ceremonial things that happen but, to be honest, it’s just cool to be able to see it happening even if it’s not the most interesting thing because three is just so much history in it,” Robertson says.

As the presidential torch is passed again to President-Elect Joe Biden they hope they will feel the same way they did four years ago on that January day.

