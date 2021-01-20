Man originally suspected in Nixa, Mo. deadly shooting let go, investigation ongoing

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man originally suspected to be involved in a deadly shooting in the early morning hours on Monday has been released from the Christian County jail.

The man originally questioned has not been charged.

Police identified the victim as Zachary Shane Rice, 41, of Nixa.

County Prosecutor Amy Fite said the case is under review and still being investigated. She also said it often takes time to gather all of the necessary information.

Investigators say it happened around 3 a.m. Monday near a home in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive. Officers initially responded to the intersection of Nicholas Road and West Mt. Vernon Street for a report of shots fired. Police say Rice was found dead on a street outside of the home.

Some neighbors said they are still concerned about the incident.

“Who wants to go through that? Who wants to walk out in the morning and see that there has been a murder right across from your house in the street,” neighbor Russ Williams said Tuesday.

Williams said he woke up Monday to a knock on the door, soon shocked to see police cars right across the street.

”I hadn’t heard anything,” he said/ “And they said you have surveillance don’t you Russ?”

Williams owns several cameras all along his home, and he and officers took a close look at the events taking place overnight.

”The person that shot Zach, they pulled in at 10:30 that night, the previous night and they were in the house,” Williams said.

He said his cameras seem to have continued to catch the very moment of the incident.

”You see people coming back and forth from the car and their house, and that’s when we saw a flash,” Williams said.

He said there were multiple flashes. Police now also have a copy of the footage. They say Zach Rice’s death did seem to be an isolated incident.

In the meantime, Williams said he is still worried about his neighborhood. He said he has witnessed multiple disturbances across the street before.

”You know it’s sad to watch our neighborhood, you know, decline like this,” he said. “Because it does affect our neighborhood. It does affect us.”

Police are still actively investigating the case and seeking tips. Anyone with information is urged to call.

