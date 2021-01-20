MERCY DOCTOR: What to expect when you go in for your COVID-19 vaccine appointment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The COVID-19 vaccine is starting to become available to more people. So, you may have a lot of questions about getting the vaccine, and your appointment

Mercy employee Becky Lucas has been vaccinated twice. Her second dose of the Pfizer vaccination was Monday. She said the entire process only takes about 25 minutes.

“You may sit for a couple of seconds while the nurse is preparing the vaccine, then it’s quick and easy,” Lucas said.

Lucas is just 24 hours out from her second Pfizer Vaccination. Both times she said the process was the same.

”They take your temperature to get in, you’re required to wear a mask, and at the Mercy main hospital the room where the vaccines are currently being given is right inside the front door,” she said.

Mercy VP of Primary Care Dr. David Barbe said you are required to answer a few questions before your vaccine is given.

”Don’t come in if you’re sick, don’t come in if you’re actively infected with COVID at the time,” Dr. Barbe said.

Dr. Barbe said if you have had COVID-19, you are still eligible to get the vaccine, but you have to wait until your isolation period is over.

”If they’re still ill, and we know some people feel ill for a while after their isolation period, I recommend they feel well before they come for their vaccine,” Dr. Barbe said.

You are required to sit for at least 15 minutes after getting your vaccine. Lucas said she was also given a piece of paper to register through the CDC. It helps keep track of any side effects or allergic reactions afterward.

”They sent me a text everyday the first week just saying ‘hey are you experiencing any of these symptoms,” Lucas said. “There’s a checklist, they’re asking if any of your symptoms are making you not be able to work or perform normal duties.”

While Lucas said the CDC tracking method is optional, Dr. Barbe does recommend reporting any problems to your doctor.

”There is a very robust reporting system, we want to know about adverse reactions,” Dr. Barbe said. “Even if it is not directly related to the vaccine, you need to report it to your healthcare provider so we can forward those on to the vaccine database.”

Dr. Barbe said it is important to be honest with the screeners when you do your screening for the vaccine, and do not come in if you’re sick.

