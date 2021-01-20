Missouri law raising adult age for crimes to 18 not used

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most county prosecutors in Missouri are not following a new law that raised the age for being charged as an adult to 18.

The law took effect on Jan. 1 but the Missouri Legislature did not provide funding for juvenile services to handle an influx of new cases caused by the change. Missouri is one of only five states in the U.S. that automatically charges 17-year-olds as adults in criminal cases.

Prosecutors in St. Louis and Jackson County have implemented the change. But the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association have refused to make the change because of the lack of funding.

