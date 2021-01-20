Advertisement

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says Democracy prevailed; ready to work with President Biden

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri Senator Roy Blunt chaired the committee for the Inauguration Day ceremonies. He discussed the tone of the festivities and how he hopes Republicans and Democrats come together as President Biden begins term.

Senator Blunt spoke with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

