Advertisement

Missouri’s Governor Parson announces mass vaccination plan using National Guard

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri National Guard will begin assisting the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state.

A mass vaccination team will be assigned to each of Missouri’s nine Missouri Highway Patrol regions.

“The Missouri National Guard is once again answering the call to help Missourians in time of need,” said Governor Parson. “The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine.”

The Missouri National Guard is providing teams of soldiers and airmen to assist in establishing and staffing mass vaccination and targeted vaccination sites. The National Guard will also be deploying administrative teams to assist local agencies and other providers with data backlogs. Missouri National Guard mass vaccination teams consist of 30 support personnel, who provide assistance in the form of traffic control, administrative support, and data input. Targeted vaccination teams consist of four-person teams with one vaccinator and three support staff to assist with administrative duties. Administrative support teams consist of three personnel to assist providers with paperwork and data backlogs due to vaccination entry requirements.

“We are proud to be a small part of the whole-of-government effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our fellow Missourians,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General. “This effort is truly a team effort, led by DHSS and consisting of multiple physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, local governments and others.”

A mass vaccination site is scheduled to begin this week in the southeastern region, and other sites will be operational in the remaining eight Missouri Highway Patrol regions by the end of January. These sites have the capability to provide up to 2,500 doses per day, per team.

Targeted vaccination sites provide vaccines to populations outside the reach of mass vaccination sites, as designated by DHSS. Target vaccination teams will work with clergies and community leaders in the Kansas City and St. Louis regions to vaccinate vulnerable populations. Teams staffing these sites have the capability to provide up to 160 doses per day, per team.

Vaccine supply remains extremely limited. Current demand for the vaccine far outweighs the current supply that the state is allotted by the federal government. These mass vaccination and target vaccination sites will ensure that vaccines are being administered as efficiently as possible and that every Missourian will have the opportunity to eventually receive a vaccine regardless of where they live.

Missourians are encouraged to visit MoStopsCOVID.com to see the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators in their area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigators identify body found near I-44 in Strafford, Mo.; arrest made Tuesday afternoon
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 deaths, including healthy man in his 40s
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to...
Another Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
Live, Life, Well: Dealing with COVID depression
Springfield, Mo. psychologist looks at when to get help for COVID-19 depression