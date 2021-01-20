Advertisement

Missouri’s Planned Parenthood reports decline in abortions, citing regulations

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion provider says it is performing fewer abortions because state restrictions are prompting many women to drive to a nearby clinic in Illinois.

Planned Parenthood says only seven abortions were provided at its St. Louis clinic in November and none in December. That compares with nine and five for those months in 2019.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for the regional Planned Parenthood, said patients drive to the clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, to avoid Missouri’s 72-hour mandatory waiting period, which requires two appointments three days apart to receive an abortion. The Illinois clinic is 18 miles from St. Louis.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigators identify body found near I-44 in Strafford, Mo.; arrest made Tuesday afternoon
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to...
Another Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns...
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says Democracy prevailed; ready to work with President Biden
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt/ABC News
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says Democracy prevailed; ready to work with President Biden