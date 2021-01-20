More renters assistance coming soon to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you have problems with keeping your job or paying your rent during the past year, more help could be on the way.

Missouri and Arkansas have money from the federal government for rental help. The December stimulus bill provided rental assistance for those affected by COVID-19. The funds can be used for back-rent and overdue utility bills. There are a number of rules on who will be able to apply. According to the U.S. Treasury website, to qualify for assistance you must meet at least one of the following criteria

Qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Some local non-profits, like Catholic Charities, say they also have other funds available now for people who qualify.

“Catholic Charities does have limited funds to use from the previous rounds of funding. We received some emergency solutions grant CAREs funding that we are taking appointments for and serving people right now with rent and utility assistance.” If you need assistance, call Catholic Charities at (417) 268-9998 to schedule an appointment with a case manager. Said Maura Taylor Executive Director at Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

Greene County leaders started working with local groups to distribute it to best reach those in need. We will let you know how to apply as soon as those funds become available.

