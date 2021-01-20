Hollister Police Department receives new body cameras

Hollister, Mo. (KY3) -

Hollister Police Department has added 16 new body cameras.

Police Chief, Preston Schmidt tells KY3 the cameras will help with transparency among officers to the community.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that in this age the public wants transparency,” Schmidt said. “This helps with that and this helps not only the officer it also helps the people we contact as far as accusation and misconduct from the officer or against the officer.”

Chief Schmidt said the cameras are especially important considering events that have put officers under scrutiny across the nation.

“When something happens that is very traumatic somewhere else or very drastic somewhere else there’s a trickle down effect because it involves federal government, state government everyone gets involved so there is a trickle down effect and it does effect us in some way,” Schmidt said.

Not only will officers have new body cameras, but soon they will have a new space as well.

“Their new facility is scheduled to come online march twenty first,” City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said.

Ziegenfuss tells KY3 the new police department give officers more opportunities for training and it is safer.

City leaders say the new additions will help support officers serve the community better.

“The police department is a big part of the forward looking face of our community,” Ziegenfuss said. “Patrol officers are out in the community with those relationships and we want that community to see them as good partners we want them to see them as part of the security of our community. We want them to be seen as caring compassionate in their line of duty.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.