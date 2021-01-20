On Your Side: Police investigate bogus checks written at Republic, Mo. business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Republic Police are investigating some bogus checks. It’s a crime that left the owners of a tire business out more than $2,000.

The workers at Republic Tire thought they were helping a customer. Now they’re in the red.

“I know there are more important things than this, but $2100 is important to us and we’d like to see something done about it,” said Don LaRue, owner of Republic Tire.

He got a call from the bank.

“They told me the checks were stolen and the account had been closed. The account had been closed when he wrote the checks. He knew the account was closed,” he said.

There’s this too.

“If you look at the check numbers, there has been several checks written. About forty checks in order. I’m afraid someone else is going to get ripped off too. Like we did,” said LaRue.

At this point, police are not releasing a description. They say it’s an on-going investigation.

If you have an information you’re encouraged to contact the Republic Police Department: 417-732-3900

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.