People in 2 Springfield neighborhoods say thieves are running rampant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re following a wave of property crimes in Springfield.

Hundreds have been reported since the first of the year in just the Meador Park and Sequiota neighborhoods.

“I’ve lived here for over a year and we’ve never had any problems until recently. It’s definitely a change in the neighborhood. It’s definitely you notice, says Dakota Runk.

She says her car was one of many broken into recently.

“They didn’t take anything. There’s nothing of value in there,” she said.

She says car break-ins have become more common in her Meador Park neighborhood.

“You would just see glass in the parking lot. You would notice that people stopped walking their dogs at night. Kids are hustled inside when it’s later. But nobody really wants to say anything because there’s not really much we can do,” she said.

Runk says nothing seems to keep would-be thieves away.

“Parking under a street light in a well lit neighborhood isn’t working anymore,” she said.

Similar crimes causing similar frustrations near Sequoita Park.

“There’s been random things here and there. It just seems to be getting worse,” says Bart Hurscher.

He recently put up a new security camera system and picked up a guy walking around his property.

“We’ve had people up here before we just didn’t have them on camera. This was kind of startling to say the least,” he said.

Hurscher say’s his neighbors in Galloway Village have taken to social media to help prevent crime.

“Just posting on that Facebook page the word gets out a lot faster than it would have years ago before that kind of thing existed,” he explained.

According to police statistics both neighborhoods have reported about 250 incidents of theft since January 1.

“It’s just kind of getting crazy,” said Hurscher.

Runk said, “We don’t feel safe in our neighborhood.”

Authorities ask you to report any type of break in. Be sure to give them as much information as you possibly can.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.