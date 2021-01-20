Springfield Environmental Services wants you to stop putting these items down the drain

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

While you do not have to give up using your garbage disposal, what you can do is think twice about what you put down the drain.

Mike DeLong, the Superintendent of Clean Water Services for the City of Springfield, said, “We try to educate the public as much as we can.”

DeLong is working on educating the public to avoid putting these particular foods down the drain: Starches, coffee grounds, and even dairy products.

The biggest problem is the grease.

“The grease. People just take their hot pan and pour the grease into the sink. That clogs up, it’s bad for the sewer system, it’s bad for the environment,” DeLong said.

DeLong said every week they respond to backups beneath manholes. Grease can lead to these backups. If poured into the sink hot, once it cools the grease coagulates and clogs the system. Water flowing through the sewer lines has to go somewhere, and eventually will pop through a manhole.

“It completely blocks the sewer line,” DeLong said.

Ryan Willbanks, the owner of Roto-Rooter, said, “That water can spill into a creek or stream that goes somewhere else, and puts contaminated wastewater in.”

Contaminated water not only hurts the fish and other animals in the stream, but also the native plant life.

Collect grease in an old can instead and throw away once the can is full. Springfield Environmental Services says they offer lids for these cans so you can cover them when not in use.

If you think your lines may already be clogged, listen for noises.

“You hear a bubble for a gurgle, somewhere else, that’s usually a sign,” Willbanks said.

Your dishwasher not draining is another sign your pipes may be clogged.

While throwing food away or composting is the best practice, if you do put food down the drain make sure the water is running. Keep water running until the disposal is clear.

DeLong also warns against throwing disposable wipes into drains or flushing them down the toilet. He said these also clog pipes and lead to big problems along the sewer lines.

“Toilets are not garbage cans,” DeLong said.

