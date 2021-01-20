Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 deaths, including healthy man in his 40s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced deaths of 37 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

The deaths happened between Wednesday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 19. Health leaders listed the victims:

A man in his 40s who had no underlying health conditions

Two men in their 50s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s

Four men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

Ten men in their 80s

Six women in their 80s

Five men in their 90s

Three women in their 90s

A man in his 100s

A woman in her 100s

How COVID-19 fatalities are reported

Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.

A new chart on the dashboard reflects when a person died of COVID-19 in our community. These news releases will continue to reflect the number of deaths that are reported to us on a weekly basis.

Profiles of those we’ve lost

24 of the 37 deaths reported in the last week occurred in December; 13 occurred in January.

18 individuals were associated with long-term care.

36 suffered from underlying health conditions.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 1 death

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 20 deaths

60s: 45 deaths

70s: 98 deaths

80s: 116 deaths

90s: 70 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

A total of 364 individuals have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 24,977 cases have been reported in Greene County.

3,296 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in January.

1,043 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 125.71.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year. They ask the following:

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial.

The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

