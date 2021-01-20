Advertisement

Springfield, Mo. psycologist looks at when to get help for COVID depression

By Paul Adler
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Good RX is reporting prescription fills for anxiety and depression medications hit a peak in 2020.

In this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at when you should seek out help and ask for medication. Getting sick with COVID-19 can definitely bring your mood down and amp up anxiety. For many people, it’s short term. People can also feel this temporary depression when they’ve lost a loved one or a pet or they’ve moved to a new city.

“When the situation improves or when you pass through a period of grieving or loss. Then, that dark mood, the blues as they sometimes describe it will lift. But, not always. And, so sometimes we also need medication or we need additional help,” commented clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker.

The time it will take to recover from the blues varies from person to person. In the case of COVID-19, the depression should start to pass when you feel better.

An M.D. Anderson doctor says Major Depression will last at least two weeks.

Some ways you can help yourself include getting enough sleep, get outside and get some exercise or stay in touch with friends through Zoom, and pay attention to your diet. If none of that helps, then it’s time to reach out and see a professional.

