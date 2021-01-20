State of Missouri hosts another free COVID-19 testing site in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - State health officials in Missouri will host another free COVID-19 testing site in Springfield on Thursday.

The Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s staff will do the testing drive-thru style in the old Price Cutter parking lot at Kansas and Grand. It goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Staff will use an anterior nasal swab, which goes less than an inch into your nose

You can get tested if you are experiencing symptoms, have had significant contact with someone who has COVID-19, or even if you think you may have been exposed and don’t have symptoms. You must live in Missouri.

You need to register in advance by CLICKING HERE.

