SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ethan Forhetz and his wife, Sara Forhetz said goodbye to KY3 after 15 years at the station. Michael Gibson caught up with Ethan and asked him about some special memories during his time at The Place to Be.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.