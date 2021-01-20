The Place: Lyon bed reconstruction at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bed where General Nathaniel Lyon’ body was placed after becoming the first Union general to die in the Civil War during the Battle at Wilson’s Creek is being redone by a local craftsman so the original can be moved to the visitor’s center at the park.

