Water company to hold virtual hearings on proposed rate hikes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold virtual public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company’s proposed rate hikes.

The Warsaw area will have a virtual meeting on January 26 while people in the Branson area have theirs scheduled for January 29.

To comment or take part in a question-and-answer session, individuals will need to register by 5 p.m. the day before each hearing, by providing their name, phone number, and email address. The information can be emailed to the PSC at mawccomments@psc.mo.gov, or provided over the phone by calling 1-800-392-4211.

