Agricultural science is latest to join Springfield Public School’s Choice magnet program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Applications are open for Springfield Public Schools Choice programs including one new one, agricultural sciences.

Choice is a curriculum where students can get an in-depth look at a particular subject for a year with themes and ideas that align with their particular interests.

The Agricultural Science School will be SPS’s first multi-year science school. It will be a 4th, 5th, and 6th grade program. They will have about 150 seats available once their facility is built. They broke ground in December. The program will focus on leadership along with everything that is part of an agricultural program and what a future may look like with a career in this field.

“Really our focus with the agricultural science program is that humankind’s connection to food,” Kelsey Brabo, Coordinator of the Choice Programs says. “We want students to be able to a part of the process from seed to the table. Just to see the opportunities that lay and the incredible careers that come along in the agriculture industry.”

The program should start in fall 2021. Application for all choice programs is open now. You can apply by clicking HERE.

