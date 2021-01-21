Advertisement

Amazon offers assist with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston. Amazon wants to help President Joe Biden in trying to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office. The CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, said in a letter to Biden that the company has a deal with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
SEATTLE (AP) - Amazon is offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist President Joe Biden in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office.

The CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, said in a letter to Biden that the company has a deal with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities.

Biden will sign 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, his second day in office.

The administration says efforts to supercharge the rollout of vaccines have been hampered by lack of cooperation from the Trump administration during the transition.

