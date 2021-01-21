Advertisement

Arkansas rallies, then holds on to beat Auburn

Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) tries to get past Auburn defender Devan Cambridge (35) during...
Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) tries to get past Auburn defender Devan Cambridge (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half to help Arkansas rally from a 12-point halftime deficit, and then hold on to beat Auburn 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Sills scored four straight points during an 18-10 run to give Arkansas a 74-66 lead, its largest of the game coming with 2:40 to play. The Razorbacks trailed the entire first half and by 10 points early in the second.

Auburn’s Sharife Cooper answered with consecutive layups as part of a 7-0 surge that pulled the Tigers to 74-73 with 1:03 remaining. Moses Moody added a free throw for Arkansas with two seconds left and Allen Flanigan missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Sills was 7-of-12 shooting and made 8 of 10 free throws. Jalen Tate added 14 points for Arkansas (11-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference). Justin Smith and Davonte Davis had 10 points apiece. Smith’s dunk stretched the Razorbacks’ lead to 62-56 with about seven minutes left.

Moody, a freshman who is one of four players in the SEC ranked among the top 15 in scoring and rebounding, was held to five points on 2-of-9 shooting and had five rebounds.

Cooper scored 25 points for Auburn (8-7, 2-5). JT Thor had 12 points. Flanigan, who had reached double figures in 10 of the last 11 games, had just seven points against the Razorbacks.

Auburn plays at South Carolina on Saturday. Arkansas plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EFCO's parent company says it’s part of an “on-going effort to integrate and consolidate their...
Aluminum framing company announces its closing 2 Springfield facilities
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
crash generic
Driver dies in crash involving school bus in Green Forest, Ark.; six students hospitalized
prowler
People in 2 Springfield neighborhoods say thieves are running rampant
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon, left, celebrates with Javon Pickett after he came off the court...
Tilmon leads efficient No. 19 Missouri past South Carolina
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne celebrates after a run during the second half of an...
#HenneThingIsPossible as Chiefs look toward AFC title game
Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium after an NFL divisional round football game between...
KC mayor to Chiefs fans: Celebrate with COVID-19 in mind
St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the...
Kyrou’s goal lifts Blues to comeback win over Sharks