Springfield Chamber of Commerce hopeful for workers laid off from Springfield plants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks aluminum framing company tells KY3 News it will close its two Springfield facilities.

Representatives with Apogee Enterprises say the company will close the EFCO plants in Springfield by the end of February. One is located on Kearney Street. The other is located on Alliance Avenue. The company says it’s part of an “on-going effort to integrate and consolidate their overall business”.

75 workers will lose their jobs.

Apogee says it will keep the EFCO facility in Monett open. It offered many of the Springfield employeA company that makes aluminum framing for things like windows and doors is closing the doors of its two Springfield facilities.

The president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce is thankful those jobs are staying in the region. Matt Morrow says the skills required to work at EFCO are very transferable, and there should be lots of opportunity as unemployment rates stay low.

“As a chamber of commerce, we work closely with prospective companies that are looking at where they’re going to make their next move or existing companies here that need to expand and can do that here or other places,” said Morrow. “So with the prospects that we are working with, it sometimes helps to have a high quality building in a great location.”

The Missouri Job Center says it gets a WARN notice anytime there are at least 50 layoffs at one location. The company did not have to give notice since the jobs were split between two plants.

KY3 learned EFCO employees were given the news about the plant closures on Tuesday.

