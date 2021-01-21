Advertisement

Chiefs’ Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, right, during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but the Chiefs quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol. He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.

Reid said that Mahomes “look good out there” and that “he feels good.”

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced for the second straight day as he comes back from a high-ankle sprain, as did wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been out with a calf injury. Running back Le’Veon Bell did not work out after a knee swelled up on him during the previous day’s workout.

