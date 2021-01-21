Advertisement

Greene County’s prosecutor rules on deadly DEA shooting in Springfield in November 2020

Police responded to a home at Maryland and Seminole, near Mercy Hospital, late Monday afternoon.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor ruled a deadly shooting by a Drug Enforcement Agent in Springfield in November as justified.

Prosecutor Dan Patterson released the findings Thursday to KY3 News.

The DEA shot Caleb Slay, 25, after a confrontation at a home near the 1800 block of South Maryland.

Investigators say agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were conducting surveillance when they observed what they believed to be a violation of federal law. According to a statement from the Drug Enforcement Administration, special agents were “conducting surveillance” at the home near Mercy Hospital. They approached an individual who they believed was committing a crime. During the conversation between the agents and that person, the DEA said a second person, identified as Caleb Slay, approached the agents. They said a fight started and Caleb was shot.

Slay’s mother, Tina Slay Richardson, said what police say happened Monday tells a different story. The family hired attorneys, who focus on personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits.

“My son was in his front yard minding his own business,” said Tina Slay Richardson back in November. “This didn’t have to happen.” “My son Caleb is the most kind and generous person you will ever meet. He loved to make you laugh, he loved to be the shoulder for you to cry on.”

Richardson said Caleb played varsity football at Kickapoo High School and was a cheerleader at Missouri State University. She said he worked security at Zan nightclub for seven years and, at one point, considered becoming a police officer.

