Leigh’s Lost and Found: The search for this missing Pitbull in Kirbyville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the search for a prized, pure bred pit bull missing from Kirbyville.

Peanut went missing back on January 7th by the elementary school off Highway 76, and since then, there have only be a couple of sightings of him.

He’s as gentle as a baby and even loves hanging out with babies. That’s why Peanut the Pitbull is so missed by his family.

“It’s heartbreaking. Every time we wake up in the morning he gets all excited and wiggles his little butt, and jump on us and tell us it’s time to go potty. It’s bad man, it’s hard. He’s like one of our kids”

Destiny and Trinity Blegen say they woke up one morning to their front door wide open and Peanut and his grandson Leonardo, gone.

“Our other dog was running loose but we got him back but Peanut just disappeared. He was seen on camera, going into the business across the street and that’s the last he’s seen.”

Destiny says, “we’ve hung up poster sized boards with 8 by 10 pictures of him, we’ve hung up regular sized fliers. I have walked in the woods until two in the morning with a spotlight looking for him. I’ve driven around for days until my car literally is broke now.”

They’ve also plastered his cute face all over social media and my Leigh’s Lost and Found page. Someone thought they saw him on Highway T but, no luck.

Trinity says the 5 year old dog is a spoiled couch potato and is not a runner, so they’re worried someone picked him up and wants to keep him. She’s hoping she can change their mind, if that’s the case.

“We really think someone has him. We’re offering a large reward for him, no questions asked, just have him home. We’re not losing hope, we’re just really hoping that someone helps with faith.”

If you see Peanut or have any information, you can contact the Blegen family at 636-578-8429 or you can message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. They are offering a $500 reward.

