Advertisement

Missouri Republicans move to limit health officials’ power

Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Courtesy: Missouri House Communications(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican senators in Missouri on Wednesday debated ways to check health officials’ power in response to their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One proposal would ensure there are no government-imposed occupancy limits on churches and other places of worship during public health emergencies.

Another bill would take the authority to make public health rules away from county health boards and instead leave those decisions to county commissioners.

The Republican sponsors of the bills argued that some health officials went too far in limiting gatherings at churches, businesses and private homes as they sought to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Any time decisions are made about economic wellbeing, it should be done by those who answer to the voters,” Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin said.

Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard said he and some other local health officials already have to get approval from local governing bodies before issuing certain orders.

He urged lawmakers not to go too far and unintentionally make it difficult to adequately respond to future health emergencies, food safety issues and other disease outbreaks.

“In my 25 years experience in public health, I’ve rarely run into a problem that can’t be adequately handled locally,” Goddard said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigators identify body found near I-44 in Strafford, Mo.; arrest made Tuesday afternoon
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Many people are anxious about how they're going to be getting their vaccine. Governor Mike...
Governor Parson outlines options for getting Missouri vaccine
Biden plans to deliver "bold action" on day one
Biden plans to deliver "bold action" on day one
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Missouri’s Governor Parson announces mass vaccination plan using National Guard
Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 deaths, including healthy man in his 40s