New Branson Chamber of Commerce President hopes to help tourism industry recover from tough 2020

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The new president of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau is starting his job during a difficult time.

While Branson streets weren’t as busy in 2020 as fewer people traveled during the pandemic, Jason Outman tells KY3 he expects a comeback in tourism by the end of 2021.

“I think some of the challenges we’re going to see this year is just that comfort level,” Outman said.

Outman has worked in tourism for more than 15 years.

“Tourism is my lifeblood. It’s a very passion of mine. I love to build destinations. I love to build cities,” Outman said.

He said he knows this year will be challenging for Branson businesses.

“As long as our businesses are continuing to stay safe and continue to promote a safe environment, [the Coronavirus] has been around for so long already that I think people are going to start to say, you know, there’s just a comfort level there, if I can go to an attraction, go to a theater, if I can do outdoor activities and stay safe, they might take it upon themselves to get out and visit anyway,” Outman said.

Outman tells KY3 he thinks people who live in the region will visit sooner than those who would have to fly to get to Branson.

“We did travel, but we decided we wanted to go by car,” Branson tourist Elizabeth Marchisello said.

Marchisello visited Branson from Kansas City. She and her friends say this won’t be their only visit.

“We definitely want to come back in the summer, because we see the indoor water park that they have here. We definitely want to check that out,” Marchisello said.

From repeat visitors to first timers, Outman hopes to see more visitors back in Branson in the coming year.

“It is going to be a long road for us to truly get back to pre-pandemic numbers from traveling, but we’ll get there,” Outman said.

