Nixa, Mo. store supports those with Down syndrome

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A store in Nixa is making a big difference in the lives of those with Down syndrome.

Hayle Hartmann loves fashion and sharing her passion with the community. At just 19-years-old, this incredible girl is running her own business. With the help of her mother, she was able to open Nixa Clothing Company two years ago.

“As Hayle got older we wanted to provide some opportunities for her for later. We wanted some educational experiences, some social experiences, and obviously some business experiences. So we thought, why not a little clothing boutique?” Said Holly Hartmann.

Hayle does a lot of different things in the store, including picking out inventory, stocking the shelves, and maintaining the space.

“She loves to be in all parts of the business,” said Hartmann. “she helps pick clothes out to order. When clothes come in, she helps un-package them; she helps tag them. We let her help display, and we let her help customers.”

Owning a small business can have its challenges. Holly helps Hayle out with different parts of the business but she says that Hayle can do anything.

“All of our kids in the special needs community, they have opportunities. They can do the work. They can be part of the community.

Thanks to Nixa Clothing Company’s success, Hayle was able to donate a little under $15,000 to the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks.

“We were thrilled to be able to do it.” said Hartman. “We were thrilled to be a part of their Christmas party and most importantly to see all the kid’s faces and we hope to do it again next year.”

After hearing the organization was struggling with funding, Hayle wanted to help out. Hayle says running the clothing store is lots of fun, and she was happy to help out.

