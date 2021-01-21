Advertisement

On Your Side: Reasons why your stimulus hasn’t arrived

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Many viewers tell On Your Side, they still haven’t received their second stimulus check.

Douglas Merrifield is one of the dozens of viewers who emailed us asking what’s going on. He and others see this message on the IRS website.

It reads: We scheduled your payment to be mailed on January 6.

Here’s what we found out. The IRS recently updated the Q&A section of it’s website. It now says if your stimulus money was mailed, it ‘may take up to three to four weeks.’

Crooks know you’re waiting.

“What it is, criminals seize on any opportunity to get your private information,” said David Talcott, Special Agent with the IRS.

Swindlers are trying to steal your hard earned money by posing as IRS agents. They’ll call, text or email you saying you can get your money faster, they just need your social security number.

“Don’t fall for it. Don’t click on the links. Don’t reply to the text. Don’t give your passwords away thinking it’s an IRS person. It just doesn’t work that way,” said Talcott.

Report these scams.

Other reasons why your stimulus money has not arrived.

You changed banks since your 2019 tax filing.

You used online tax software to file your taxes.

You might have received it, but you didn’t recognize it.

