POWERBALL FEVER: See the winning numbers for Wednesday’s $730 million jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KY3) - The U.S. has jackpot fever, again.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing topped $730, the fifth largest in history. The winning numbers drawn: 40-53-60-68-69 with the Powerball 22.

The Powerball drawing comes only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million. It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

