POWERBALL FEVER: See the winning numbers for Wednesday’s $730 million jackpot

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night.(Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KY3) - The U.S. has jackpot fever, again.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing topped $730, the fifth largest in history. The winning numbers drawn: 40-53-60-68-69 with the Powerball 22.

The Powerball drawing comes only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million. It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

