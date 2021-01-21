Advertisement

Springfield firefighters say smoke alarms especially important if you loose your sense of smell from COVID-19

If it’s night, the smoke may not wake you up
By Leah Hill
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For a family in Texas, the worst happened. They came down with the coronavirus and three of the four family members lost their sense of taste and smell. Then a fire ignited during the night. Thankfully their youngest daughter smelled the smoke and alerted the family. While they made it out safe, this story highlights the importance of having a working smoke detector.

Your sense of smell should never be your first defense against a house fire.

Chief David Pennington with the Springfield Fire Department said that when a fire breaks out in your home, every second matters.

“You have three minutes from the time the fire starts until you can successfully escape. And that’s not three minutes from when you find out about it that’s three minutes from ignition of the fire,” Chief Pennington said.

Fires grow exponentially, aided by materials in our home which are quickly ignited.

Fires are even more dangerous when they occur at night.

Smoke alarm after a house fire. The alarm was still blaring even as the building burned
Smoke alarm after a house fire. The alarm was still blaring even as the building burned(KYTV)

“You’re not going to be awakened by the smoke, The by-products of combustion are going to put you into a deeper sleep,” Chief Pennington said.

Springfield sees an average of 275 fires a year, about half do not have working smoke detectors.

Comparison of a new and burned smoke alarm
Comparison of a new and burned smoke alarm(KYTV)

“We provide free smoke alarms or battery replacement anywhere within the city of Springfield,” Chief Pennington said.

COVID-19 screening is required before the Fire Department installs the smoke detector in your home. When you reach out about the detectors they will ask you if you have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, or are experiencing symptoms yourself.

Heather Parker is the fire and life safety educator for the Springfield Fire Department. She says the fire department has many models available, including some which had a 10 year warranty, and alarms for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Some of the alarms are equipped with bright lights. One alarm shakes your bed if the fire ignites at night and you are sleeping.

Free smoke alarms offered by the Springfield Fire Department
Free smoke alarms offered by the Springfield Fire Department(KYTV)

“We recommend having these in every bedroom right outside the sleeping area and on every level of your home,” Parker said.

“The faster you are notified and able to escape, the more likely you are to not suffer an injury,” Chief Pennington said.

Chief Pennington recommends having a fire safety plan. Have two ways to escape your house. Practice the plan frequently so in times of emergency, you can act quickly.

You also should have a meeting place with your household in case someone gets separated.

Extra safety should be taken in the winter with space heaters. These should never be covered or plugging into an extension cord. You also want to keep them at least three feet away from any other object.

To request a smoke alarm or if you have problems or questions about your smoke alarm, you can reach out the Springfield Fire Department through one of the methods below.

Call: (417) 874-2300

Email: SFDcrr@springfieldmo.gov

Online request (through SFD’s website):

