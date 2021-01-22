A year out of virtual learning and Springfield eye doctors are seeing more patients concerned about eye damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local optometrist says that 80% of her patients are concerned about their child’s screen time impacting their eyes.

Those concerns have not been met with permanent eye damage as more students are doing virtual classrooms adding to their screen time during the day.

But it is recommended that you practice the 20-20-20 method with your children and make sure they follow it during any time they are on technology for a long time.

That’s every 20 minutes, looking away from technology for 20 seconds at least 20 feet away.

This should help prevent discomfort.

“You may not see any damage but you do get this digital eye strain,” Dr. Carrie Hartigan, a Mercy Pediatric Optometrist says. “It’s a real thing. When you’re around this technology you don’t blink as often. Your eyes get dryer. They burn and sting. They might be red and inflamed. So artificial tears with those breaks are kind of best. We’re not seeing any signs of damage per se just something we need to modify to make it a little easier on ourselves.”

She also recommends giving your kid’s eyes a break from contacts if they are on technology all day.

