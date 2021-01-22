Advertisement

Arkansas reports more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases

The governor addressed the state Tuesday during his weekly briefing.
The governor addressed the state Tuesday during his weekly briefing.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Thursday reported more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases, the biggest increase the state has seen in nearly a week.

The Department of Health said the state’s cases rose by 3,105 to 279,220. The state’s deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus increased by 55 while COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 18.

Thursday marked the biggest increase in cases since Jan. 15, when Arkansas reported 3,124 new cases.

“The increase in new cases is disappointing and a reminder that we cannot let up in following the public health guidelines,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “Our vaccines are getting into the arms of Arkansans, but remember, we are totally dependent upon the supply that comes from manufacturers. Right now it is limited.”

Smaller-than-expected deliveries from the federal government have caused frustration and confusion across the country. The state Department of Health said 186,105 of the 380,150 vaccine doses allocated to Arkansas have been given as of Thursday.

