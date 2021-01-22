Boater rescues 2 kayakers on Lake of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A boater rescued two kayakers east of Warsaw, Mo. in a cove at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers say one of the kayaks capsized in Turkey Creek Cove Thursday afternoon. The second kayaker then fell into the water as he tried to rescue the woman. A boater, in the right place at the right time, pulled both to safety.

One of the kayakers suffered serious injuries. The other suffered injuries considered not to be life-threatening. Both kayakers lived in Kansas.

