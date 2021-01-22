Advertisement

Springfield’s Academy Sports + Outdoors stocks up on new Chiefs gear, available Sunday if KC wins AFC Championship

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Academy Sports + Outdoors is stocking up in the case that the Kansas City Chiefs secure their second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

Boxes of Chiefs AFC Championship gear have arrived at Springfield’s Academy Sports + Outdoors location at 610 W. El Camino Alto St. The boxes will remain unopened until at least Sunday night, but gear could be available late Sunday.

Academy’s Springfield store will start selling AFC Championship gear, including shirts, hats and novelty items, immediately after Sunday’s game if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills.

Academy says its stores will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship product is sold out. There will also be AFC championship gear available online at Academy.com if the Chiefs win.

