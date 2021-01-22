Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Neighbor’s security camera captures Springfield burglar in action

The man stole hunting and fishing equipment from a Greene County home.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man stole more than $200 worth of fishing and hunting gear from a Springfield home.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are looking for a man who swiped camping gear from a Springfield home. A neighbor’s security system detected movement and captured some video of the thief. Deputy Jason Winston says the crime happened in the overnight hours of January 10. Security video from the victim’s neighbor shows a man wearing jean overalls and a gaiter around his neck, carrying a portable heater and a deer blind.

A neighbor's security camera captured the man stealing items on January 10.
A neighbor's security camera captured the man stealing items on January 10.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Winston says the stolen items included four fishing poles with a reported total loss of approximately $225. The man took the outdoor gear from a homeowner’s shed in the 2100 block of S. Manley. The neighborhood is located near Scenic and Seminole in Springfield. Investigators say it’s possible this man could be connected to other burglaries and thefts in the area. If you recognize him, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
