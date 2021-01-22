Advertisement

Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship, out of concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league’s concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Cleveland. He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same again during the longest practice of the week Thursday.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP was examined by team physicians and an independent neurologist after Friday’s workout, the final step in getting out of the NFL concussion protocol. They ultimately gave Mahomes, who has also been dealing with a minor toe injury, the go-ahead to play in his third consecutive conference title game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Missouri Capitol Building
2 Christian County lawmakers push 2 new firearms bills in the legislature
Police responded to a home at Maryland and Seminole, near Mercy Hospital, late Monday afternoon.
Greene County’s prosecutor rules on deadly DEA shooting in Springfield in November 2020
It's called the Brushing Scam.
On Your Side: Why mysterious packages arrive at doorsteps

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks shouts...
Ex-Cardinals coach Wilks new defensive coordinator at Mizzou
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns...
Chiefs’ Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice
San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl, right, scores the game winning goal past St. Louis Blues...
Hertl’s shootout goal lifts Sharks over Blues
Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) tries to get past Auburn defender Devan Cambridge (35) during...
Arkansas rallies, then holds on to beat Auburn